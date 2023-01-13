TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tornado warning issued for northwestern Pinellas County Friday morning has expired.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin said there was a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Palm Harbor early Friday morning. The warning was in effect until 5 a.m. ET.

A line of storms is currently moving through Tampa Bay. According to the NWS, the storms will be near East Lake, Honeymoon Island and Crystal Beach areas around 5 a.m.

Residents in affected areas should seek shelter in an interior room and avoid windows. Those outdoors, in a vehicle or in mobile homes should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris, the NWS said.

The showers should leave the Tampa Bay area by 10 a.m. Friday.