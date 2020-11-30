LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Strong thunderstorms move through Tampa Bay

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Severe storms and strong gusting winds hit much of the Tampa Bay area early Monday morning.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties were under a tornado warning until meteorologists canceled it at 6:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of tornadoes or damage, but the National Weather Service said there was a severe thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado near the Holiday area shortly before 6 a.m. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.

Residents in the area were told to take cover, move to an interior room and avoid windows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss