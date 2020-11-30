Strong thunderstorms move through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Severe storms and strong gusting winds hit much of the Tampa Bay area early Monday morning.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties were under a tornado warning until meteorologists canceled it at 6:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of tornadoes or damage, but the National Weather Service said there was a severe thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado near the Holiday area shortly before 6 a.m. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.

Residents in the area were told to take cover, move to an interior room and avoid windows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: