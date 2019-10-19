Tornado touches down in Polk, damages Kathleen Middle School

KATHLEEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is cleaning up after Tropical Storm Nestor left behind storm damage.

The damage was reported Friday evening as the storm rolled through. Part of the roof at Kathleen Middle School was blown off.

Bricks, tree limbs and patio furniture lie scattered on the front lawn and sidewalk.

Additionally, strong winds overturned a semi truck on the Polk Parkway, causing traffic to be backed up for hours.

Around the corner from Kathleen Middle school, a tree fell on top of a vehicle.

Martha Finley said she was in her home on Ross Creek Road when she got a call from her nephew saying the storm was headed her way.

Finley said moments later, the winds started to roar outside and as she rushed to the hallway of the house she said limbs and trees were falling everywhere.

“After it was over, didn’t last about five minutes and after we looked out the door, my daughter she said ‘oh my lord,’ she says ‘I ain’t got no truck no more, it’s gone,'” Finley said.

No word yet on the estimated cost of damage at the school.

