TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of Saturday’s Gasparilla Children’s Parade, many parents might be wondering how to prepare for the weather.

Chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said Saturday’s weather is looking touch and go.

“A front, currently stalled south of Tampa, will come back north as a warm front tomorrow bringing with it moisture,” Berardelli said.

Saturday will start out with a few limited breaks of sun, but clouds will thicken up quickly ahead of the warm front.

Temperatures will remain seasonal cool, in the upper 60s.

By the early afternoon, isolated showers will begin to break out.

The showers will become more frequent and widespread later in the day.

Berardelli said the increase in showers will coincide with the Gasparilla Children’s Parade.

“Although there will be hit-and-miss showers, it does not look like a washout by any means. Just some hit-and-miss showers are likely during the parade and continuing through the evening.” Berardelli said.