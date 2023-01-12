TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a mild and mostly sunny day today, a cold front pushes south toward Florida tonight.

We’ll have party cloudy skies this evening, and the clouds increase overnight.

After midnight, a line of showers and even a few thunderstorms make it past the Big Bend of Florida and approaches Citrus and Hernando counties. For people in those northern areas, the heavy downpours may wake them up in the pre-dawn hours.

The front continues to push the line of rain farther south. In the hours just before sunrise, the storms will impact southern Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties. This may impact the early commute for areas just south of I-4. The intensity of the storms will be slightly less the farther south these storms get.

Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties will get the rain the latest, but it’ll still be well before lunchtime. The rain will be a little more scattered and not quite as hard when it makes it this far south, but it will be more inconvenient as more people will be on their way to work and school after 6am.

The rain should wrap up for everyone by 10am. Then, the attention will turn to the cooler air rushing in. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 60s around 11am and noon, but that’s as warm as it gets.

It gets colder during the afternoon, and a gusty breeze from the northwest will make it feel even cooler. The cold blast lingers through the weekend.

Highs will only be in the 50s Saturday, and the breeze continues all day. It’s only slightly warmer Sunday in the 60s, but it won’t be as gusty.