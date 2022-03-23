TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday is an Umbrella Alert Day because of the widespread rounds of downpours expected throughout most of the day.

The threat of severe storms lies mainly to the north of our area, so we will only be watching for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. The primary concern will be excessive rainfall, heaviest along the coast, especially north of Pinellas County.

The rain chances begin to grow late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

By Thursday morning, the rain chances jump up to widespread, where they remain for most of the day on Thursday, as rounds of showers and thunderstorms make their way into our area from the Gulf.

Most of our area is expected to see between 1 to 2″ of rainfall. The lightest rainfall totals will be between half an inch of rain and an inch, which is expect in Hardee, DeSoto and parts of Highlands County.

Potential rainfall totals through midnight Thursday.

Rainfall this time of the year is always beneficial because we are exiting our driest stretch of weather, from late November to early February. The more rain we get this time of the year, the lower our spring fire danger is.

Rainfall also helps with the pollen in the air this time of the year.

Unfortunately we may see some minor, temporary flooding at times on Thursday due to excessive rainfall.

We wake up to the first round of showers and storms moving onshore, making for a messy Thursday morning. It would be a great day to pack your lunch for work so you don’t have to venture out in the mid day rounds of downpours trekking across our area.

Temperatures will only be in the 70s as a result of the rainfall. The evening commute will also be plagued with showers and storms, and ponding of the water on the roadways will be a concern, particularly in low lying and poorly draining areas.

A few showers linger into Friday morning, but during the day on Friday we will dry out. Expect to end the day with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity.

That sets us up for a lovely, mild weekend with temperatures in the 70s and a crisp feeling in the air.