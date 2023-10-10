TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After days of very low humidity and cool temperatures, the weather pattern is about to do a 180. A major surge in humidity is on the way, and with that heavy downpours as well.

A warm front over South Florida is moving back north. Once it passes, the front will open the door to much more humid air starting Wednesday.

Along the front scattered thunderstorms are possible with the chance of an isolated tornado or a severe thunderstorm with strong, gusty wind. The greatest threat of strong to severe storms will come Wednesday night into Thursday morning as front moves northward.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be in the forecast Friday and Saturday with several inches of rain possible.

A strong cold front will dry things out Sunday and cool things off into the 70s with lows in the 50s for some of us next week.