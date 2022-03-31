TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A line of strong storms is moving through our area Thursday night, and we have a low possibility of an isolated severe storm.

What to expect

The primary concern for the storms is damaging wind gusts. There is an isolated chance for a severe storm or a tornado. The storms are moving relatively quickly, so flooding will not be a concern.

When to expect the storms

The showers and storms begin to enter Citrus County between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Hernando and Pasco counties will start top see storms between 5 and 7 p.m. with the heaviest of the rain moving through these areas between 6 and 8 p.m.



On the left you see the rain entering the Nature Coast. On the right is later when the heaviest storms are moving through the Nature Coast.

Rain enters Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties between 7 to 9 p.m. with the heaviest of the storms pushing through between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.



On the left you see the rain entering Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties and on the right is later when the heaviest storms are moving through these areas.

The rain enters Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. The heavier areas of rain will be weakening as it moves into these counties into the early morning hours on Friday.



The left graphic shows the rain entering our southern counties and on the right is later when the heaviest storms are moving through these areas.

Looking ahead

We will wake up to scattered showers across our area on Friday morning. It won’t be a washout, but we will be dealing with rain on and off throughout the first half of the day. The showers move south during the afternoon hours, allowing for areas to the north of I-4 to start to dry out.

Our southern counties will see the latest showers on Friday afternoon, but should get a break in the rain by Friday evening.

Scattered showers on Friday morning should push south of us Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately for our weekend plans, it will not be completely dry. But you may be able to plan around the rain.

Saturday morning will be the driest time of Saturday. Widespread rain moves in later in the day on Saturday afternoon, initially along the Nature Coast and later across the rest of our area.

Sunday’s rain chances are for scattered showers primarily during the morning hours, but the latter half of the day should be pleasant, drier, and warm.

