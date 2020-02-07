Thousands without power in Tampa Bay after severe storms

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people were without power in Tampa Bay overnight after severe storms rolled through the area.

Hillsborough County had the most outages, with more than 8,000 customers without power overnight, according to TECO’s online outage map. As of 4:30 a.m., about 3,200 people are without power.

Pinellas County, which was pounded with high winds and rain, had about 4,000 customers without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. Power has since been restored to about 3,000 customers.

Here are the latest numbers:

DUKE ENERGY

Polk County: More than 1,000 customers affected

Pinellas County: 811

Pasco County: 305

Highlands County: 784

TECO

Total customers out: 3,297

LAKELAND ELECTRIC

Total customers out: 2,277

WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER ELECTRIC

Total customers out: 186

PEACE RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Total customers out: 775

Here are the numbers to call to report a power outage:

Duke- 1-800-228-8485

TECO- 1-877-588-1010

Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248

Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133

Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

Duke Energy customers can check outages here.

TECO customers can monitor and track outages here.

Lakeland Electric customers can check outages here.

Withlacoochee River Electric customers can check outages here.

Peace River Electric Cooperative customers can check outages here.

