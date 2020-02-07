Thousands without power in Tampa Bay after severe storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of people were without power in Tampa Bay overnight after severe storms rolled through the area.
Hillsborough County had the most outages, with more than 8,000 customers without power overnight, according to TECO’s online outage map. As of 4:30 a.m., about 3,200 people are without power.
Pinellas County, which was pounded with high winds and rain, had about 4,000 customers without power, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. Power has since been restored to about 3,000 customers.
Here are the latest numbers:
DUKE ENERGY
Polk County: More than 1,000 customers affected
Pinellas County: 811
Pasco County: 305
Highlands County: 784
TECO
Total customers out: 3,297
LAKELAND ELECTRIC
Total customers out: 2,277
WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER ELECTRIC
Total customers out: 186
PEACE RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE
Total customers out: 775
Here are the numbers to call to report a power outage:
- Duke- 1-800-228-8485
- TECO- 1-877-588-1010
- Lakeland Electric- 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824
Duke Energy customers can check outages here.
TECO customers can monitor and track outages here.
Lakeland Electric customers can check outages here.
Withlacoochee River Electric customers can check outages here.
Peace River Electric Cooperative customers can check outages here.
