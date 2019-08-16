Temperatures hit a record high while sea ice extent was at a record low in July

TAMPA, FLA (WFLA) – The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration released the July Climate Report this week. Globally, the recorded average temperatures show the hottest numbers in July within the last 140 years. This surpassed July of 2016 which was the previous hottest July on record.

Year to date global averages tied with 2017, the second hottest year on record. Certain spots broke the record hottest year to date including parts of North America.

There were a few spots in which average temperatures came in cooler than normal as well. Those locations include an area located in the Northern Plains, the northern Atlantic and a small area south of South America.

July is normally the warmest month on average for the globe. This makes July of 2019 the warmest month ever recorded for the globe.

In terms of sea ice extent, Arctic sea ice was at record low coverage in July. Average Antarctic sea ice coverage was at its lowest coverage from 1981-2010. According to the full report, sea ice in the Arctic was lost at a rate of 40,800 square miles per day.

Source: NOAA, National Center for Environmental Information