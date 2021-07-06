Tampa International Airport to suspend flights Tuesday night due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Tampa International Airport will suspend flights at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening as the area braces for Tropical Storm Elsa.

“Due to the latest forecast of Tropical Storm Elsa, which includes wind speeds of up to 65 to 70 miles per hour, Tampa International Airport will be suspending commercial operations at 5 p.m. tonight and suspending air cargo operations by 10 p.m.,” a press release for the airport states.

The airport will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after storm damage is assessed.

Travelers are being told to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules over the next two to three days.

This story is developing and will be updated.

