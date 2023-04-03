TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are heating up this week with many communities poised to break records.

We could be flirting with record temperatures Tuesday, and the forecast would tie the record high at TPA.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with Thursday being a close second. Tampa is expected to top out at 90 degrees or above Wednesday and Thursday which would break records for both days at Tampa International.

Inland communities such as Lakeland, Plant City, and Winter Haven will top out in the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday, which would again break several record high temperatures.

As a front approaches to our north, Friday through this weekend will be warm, but nowhere near record levels as highs return to the mid and upper-80s here in Tampa.