TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With temperatures expected to dip into the low-30s over the weekend, forecasters are warning people to protect themselves and their pets.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for most of Florida, including Tampa Bay. The advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and last until 10 a.m. Christmas Eve.

The NWS issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold, but not extremely cold wind chill values are expected.

A front is forecast to move into Tampa Bay Friday, and temperatures are expected to dip into the low-30s on Saturday morning. The wind chills could make it feel like it’s in the low 20s. It can also cause frostbite on exposed skin in minutes.

People should use caution when going outside and wear warm clothing.