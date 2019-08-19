Sunshine has returned but two rivers will stay above flood stage through the weekend

TAMPA (WFLA) – The rain may have stopped falling but the flooding danger is not over just yet. A few local rivers are forecast to remain in flood stage through this weekend.

Due to the ground being saturated from the recent rains, any rain that falls can’t soak into the ground. Instead, it flows towards the rivers. Because it takes times for the water to flow into the rivers, the rivers remain swollen for several days after it stops raining.

The Myakka River at Myakka River State Park along with the Peace River in Bartow is forecast to stay in moderate flood stage through Saturday with water only slowly receding.

One plus for Florida is the ground is mostly limestone and sand, both of which are easier for water to seep into so it doesn’t linger on the surface as long as it would if it were dirt, like up north.

Most rivers have already crested and started to fall. This includes the Manatee River at Myakka Head, the Little Manatee River at Wimauma and the Alafia at Lithia.

Flooded rivers are not surprising with how much rain has fallen in the past two weeks. Some areas, especially coastal Hernando and Citrus have seen between three and four times what they normally would receive just in the past 14 days.