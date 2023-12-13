TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A storm system is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week. It will cross the state over the weekend and bring showers, thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather as well.

Currently, tropical moisture is sitting in the Caribbean but a dip in the jet stream will help pull it north toward the end of the week. The timing and location of organization of this moisture will determine the exact impacts across the Tampa Bay area.

Although there are still differences in the forecast models on where this system will track, confidence is growing that the Tampa Bay area will experience at least widespread rainfall Saturday into Sunday.

As of Wednesday’s forecast models, Saturday morning still looks mostly dry for the area.

At some point Saturday afternoon or evening, a warm front will lift south to north, increasing the rain chances. In these storms that develop, a few could be strong with gusty winds.

The GFS forecast model continues to suggest the center of the system will pass just to our north, bringing heavier rain locally and a higher chance for severe weather. A northern track like this could lead to widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches. Severe weather, including strong winds, and even a tornado, would be possible as the warm front lifted north Saturday evening or night. This scenario would also increase onshore winds and cause coastal flooding at high tides Saturday evening.

The European forecast model still brings rain to our area, but a lower threat for severe storms, with a path of the system over us or a little farther south. This would lead to a later arrival and departure of the heaviest rain as well as lower rainfall totals overall of 2 to 4 inches. There wouldn’t be much of a coastal flooding threat either with no onshore wind expected.