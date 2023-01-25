TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is expected to pass through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night. Showers and storms will move through from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. with colder air filtering in on Thursday.

The front has a history of producing significant severe weather, but it is forecast to weaken as it arrives. That being said, a few strong storms are still possible with gusty winds. There’s also a low chance of a quick spin-up tornado.

The line of storms will first approach Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, and northern Pinellas counties after 4 p.m. Wednesday. These areas will have the highest chance of a few stronger storms. Storms are expected to end after 9 p.m.

Pinellas, Manatee, Hillsborough, and Polk counties will see the storms move through from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The line of showers will be a little weaker and begin to break up when it moves into Sarasota, Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto Co. after 11 p.m.

The entire Tampa Bay area will be free of the rain after 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The rain will be moving into south Florida while the colder air will be arriving here.

Temperatures will not be all that chilly yet by Thursday morning with most spots in the 50s, but despite sunny skies, temperatures will not warm up much. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid-60s with a chilly breeze all day.

Friday and Saturday morning will be coldest with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. The afternoons will be in the mid-upper 60s.

Sunday begins a warm-up with no big cooldowns in store for next week.