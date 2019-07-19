STORM TEAM 8: Summer storms develop again this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly clear skies expected through the morning as temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours, so be sure to take breaks inside when possible.

The first storms of the day will pop up just after midday as the sea breeze pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico. By the late afternoon, rain chances increase to 40%, and some storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The rain tapers off after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

The rain chance is slightly lower this weekend at 30% in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 90s with heat index values above 105° in many spots.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

