STORM TEAM 8: Scattered downpours develop this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are warming up quickly, reaching the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours.

Showers and storms will begin popping up after lunchtime along the sea breeze. Rain chances rise to 40% by the late afternoon. Some will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The storms will slowly taper off after sunset.

Expect a similar forecast Thursday with a 40% rain chance and highs in the low 90s. The rain chance will dip slightly to 30% for Friday and the weekend. Typical July heat continues.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

