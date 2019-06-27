STORM TEAM 8: Afternoon downpours develop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry and warm, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon.

“That’s still above average for this time of year, but more clouds and showers will keep it from being as hot as earlier this week,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

The first showers pop up around midday, and the rain chances increase to 40% by the afternoon. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. The best chance for the stronger storms will be near I-75 later in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 50% for Saturday afternoon, and highs will be near 90 degrees. Sunday will be a bit drier with a 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs stay near 90 degrees.

DOWNLOAD: ‘GET THE FREE MAX DEFENDER 8’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE



CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 MaxDefender8 App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.