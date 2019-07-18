STORM TEAM 8: Late afternoon and evening storms fire up again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Morning sunshine will help warm things up quickly today. Highs reach the low 90s in the early afternoon. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours.

Showers and storms will begin popping up after lunchtime along the sea breeze. Rain chances rise to 40% by the late afternoon. Some will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The storms will slowly taper off after sunset.

Friday’s forecast will be similar with afternoon showers and storms forming late in the day. The rain chance is 40% with a high near 91. Slightly lower rain chances are forecast for the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

