STORM TEAM 8: Increasing rain chances as a front arrives in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 3 will stay just off Florida’s east coast today, and it will not have much impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Showers will push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day as a southwest wind flow develops. The rain chance will increase to 50% early this afternoon, and the storms will push inland by the evening. Extra clouds continue all day helping keep highs in the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will sink into north Florida tomorrow, and rain chances go up to 60% for Wednesday and Thursday. Off and on showers are expected both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 3 will scrape along Florida’s east coast today. Eventually, this area of low pressure will get picked up by a trough and head back into the Atlantic. It will dissipate midweek.

