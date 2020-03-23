Storm Team 8 hosting meteorology lessons online for students at home during coronavirus pandemic

Weather Break with Storm Team 8 airs at 10 a.m. this week on WFLA Now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Florida’s public schools shut down this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, WFLA’s Storm Team 8 is bringing the fun of meteorology to students at home.

Weather Break with Storm Team 8 airs at 10 a.m. every morning this week on WFLA Now with a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

For kids who have ever shown interest in weather or becoming a meteorologist themselves, Weather Break will give them insight from some of Tampa Bay’s most experienced meteorologists, including Leigh Spann, Ian Oliver and Amanda Holly.

The introductory lesson on Monday morning comes from Spann and Oliver, who will explain how clouds develop and the most common types of clouds we see in the Tampa Bay area.

Parents, if you’re seeking a way for your children to continue learning this week (or if you just want to give them something productive to do), tune in to Weather Break with Storm Team 8 from the WFLA app, WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page, where they can ask questions our meteorologists on Facebook Live.