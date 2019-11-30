STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm finish to the holiday weekend, big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Folks traveling to the Tampa Bay area for the Thanksgiving holiday certainly got what they came for – quality time with family, sunshine and WARM temperatures. However, we’re tracking much cooler air inbound to follow this holiday weekend.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with low temperatures only dropping into the low and mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase over the course of the day Sunday as our next cold front approaches. Expect a partly sunny and breezy afternoon with temperatures still reaching near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers will develop Sunday afternoon/evening and will likely persist into the early part of Monday. High temperatures by Monday afternoon will only reach around 70 degrees and temperatures Tuesday will only make it to the middle 60s! Tuesday morning will likely feature temperatures in the 40s in Tampa for the first time this season.

The work week will feature a lot of sunshine with temperatures crawling back to average in the mid 70s by Friday.