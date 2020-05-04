STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and sunny to start the work week

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels comfortable this morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Humidity will be slightly higher, but it will not be uncomfortable.

Lots of sunshine and no rain expected today. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Staying close to average for early May tomorrow as well with highs still in the mid 80s and just a few clouds.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday with only a 10% chance of rain. Highs stay in the mid 80s Wednesday, but it will be less humid with highs in the low 80s Thursday.

Long range, another cold front may bring a higher rain chance Sunday.

