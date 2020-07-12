STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Very hot and mostly dry to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a very hot, humid and mostly dry day to wrap up the weekend for many – especially in our coastal spots.

The limited coverage of showers and storms today was once again confined to our inland areas – a function of the west wind weather pattern that we’ve been stuck in.

The last of these isolated inland showers will wind down this evening. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures around 80 degrees.

Monday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures surging above average into the low and mid-90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits for several hours. Only a few isolated showers and storms are expected, mostly along and east of I-75. Monday’s overall rain chance is just 20%.

Thankfully, this onshore flow weather pattern will finally start to break down later this weekend. Expect a better coverage of afternoon and evening sea breeze storms with better rain chances for coastal areas.

