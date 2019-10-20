STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Shower chances rising again to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a much needed beautiful day today to close out the weekend, rain chances will be back on the rise to start the workweek.

Deeper moisture to our south will lift north during the day Monday. There’s a small shower chance Monday morning. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny and mild start to the day with temperatures in the low and mid-70s.

Scattered showers and even a few isolated storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 40% with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Another weak cold front moving in will keep shower chances elevated on Tuesday. Drier air will briefly move in for Wednesday before afternoon rain chances rise again late week into the weekend.

