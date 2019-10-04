STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Record high temps possible this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got more well above average heat in the forecast to close out the work week today – in fact, we could challenge some high temperature records this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise quickly throughout the morning hours with lots of sunshine expected. Look for a few extra clouds during the afternoon hours with a small 10% shower chance. High temperatures will surge back into the lower 90s. Our forecast high temp is 92 degrees – today’s record is 92 degrees set last year.

The weekend will feature more above average heat and slim rain chances. Deeper moisture will arrive early next week ahead of an approaching cold front. This front won’t make it all the way through the Tampa Bay area – but it will come close enough to bring higher (and much needed) rain chances through the middle of next week.