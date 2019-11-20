STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: One more cool night, warmer days ahead

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another chilly start to our day, temperatures found their way back up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

We’ve got one more cool night tonight before some warmer days arrive. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures dropping into the low and mid 50s. More sunshine is expected for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will surge above average into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Our next cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning with some showers likely. Temperatures will drop below average briefly into early next week – but long range forecast models indicate a warm Turkey Day.

