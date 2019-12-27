STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More showers & warmth to wrap up the holiday week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect another warm day to wrap up this holiday week – but you’ll likely need the umbrella at times.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the first part of our Friday – but some of this mugginess will eventually translate into some added cloud cover and scattered showers later this afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 30% with high temperatures in the upper 70s close to 80 degrees.

The well above average warmth and humidity will continue over the weekend with partly sunny skies and a few showers for both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, our final cold front of 2019 will arrive with more showers.

Thankfully, we’ll have sunshine back for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A push of cooler and drier air will follow Monday’s front with temperatures back around average to make the transition into 2020.