STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot & mostly dry again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This has been a beautiful start to the final weekend of September – and it looks like these hot and mostly dry days will roll right into October.

Look for partly cloudy skies this evening with just a tiny chance for a sprinkle, mainly inland. Temperatures will back off through the 80s, eventually falling into the low/mid 70s by morning.

Sunday will be a very similar day with lots of sunshine and hot high temperatures surging into the lower 90s. The overall shower chance is just 10%. These low rain chances will persist through at least the middle of next week.

Better atmospheric moisture will eventually arrive toward the end of next week into next weekend with slightly better rain chances.

