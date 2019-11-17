STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Get set for another chilly night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The cloud cover this afternoon was painfully persistent – and that didn’t allow temperatures to warm up much at all today.

Our high temp this afternoon in Tampa was 22 degrees BELOW average for this time of year. That’s plenty enough to make this afternoon the coolest on record for this calendar day – a record low high temperature. (records go back to 1890)

Clouds will linger during the overnight hours with low temperatures once again dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by morning. This stubborn cloud cover will finally break up over the course of the day Monday. High temperatures will remain well below average only struggling up into the low 70s.

After an additional very weak push of cool air on Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm up again during the second half of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be back close to 80 degrees by Friday.

LATEST STORIES: