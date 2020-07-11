STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Fewer showers and storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a hot, humid and breezy start to the weekend today, we’re still stuck in the same pattern for Sunday.

With slightly lesser atmospheric moisture aloft tomorrow, we won’t see quite the coverage of showers and storms.

Most of the showers across inland spots are winding down this evening. However, a few showers will still be possible overnight in this onshore wind pattern. Expect a very mild and muggy start on Sunday with isolated showers near the coast. A spotty coverage of showers of storms will move onshore and eventually inland during the day tomorrow. High temperatures will surge above average into the lower 90s.

Slightly drier air aloft will keep rain chances limited on Monday. Deeper atmospheric moisture will return later next week with better rain chances.

