Storm Team 8 Forecast: Dry and mild start gives way to afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect warm temps this afternoon along with a mostly dry start. After that, storms will develop early in the afternoon.

Showers and storms will move in from the northeast and linger through the evening. Rain chances come down overnight and a dry start is in the forecast as you head back to work and school Monday morning.

Rain chances actually stay low for much of this week. Drier air will be pulled down from the north through Wednesday or Thursday. There will be a low chance for a shower here or there but most spots will stay dry.

On Thursday and Friday dew points also come down making it feel comfortable.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days as it turns away from the US and heads out to the open waters of the Atlantic.

