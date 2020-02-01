STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Chilly tonight, sunshine returns Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a bit of a gloomy start to the weekend and the new month of February, we’ll finally get sunshine back for Sunday. Just don’t expect that sunshine to come along with a whole lot of warmth.

Skies will gradually clear out during the evening and overnight hours. The cool northwest wind following this morning’s cold front will help temperatures drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by morning. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day Sunday but afternoon high temperatures will only reach the low and mid 60s.

High pressure will keep sunny days in the forecast through the early portion of next week. High temperatures will return to the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. The warm up will continue into the middle of the week when high temps climb into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Our next cold front will move through with high rain chances later next week, mostly for Thursday and Friday. Drier conditions will be back in time for next week.