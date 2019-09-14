Storm Team 8 Forecast: Breezy with a few afternoon storms Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Humberto formed overnight and is projected to stay far offshore of the east coast of Florida. Winds will be breezy today though with Humberto sitting east of the Bahamas.

Otherwise, expect a few afternoon storms to develop inland and drift towards the coast in the evening. The breezy winds should calm down in the evening.

Showers and storms are also in the forecast for Sunday however winds will not be as breezy.

Rain chances come down for the beginning of the work week with drier air being pulled down from the north. Temperatures will stay near average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in most spots.