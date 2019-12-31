STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A little crisp for New Year’s celebrations tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a quiet and cool finish to 2019 this evening – perfect for any New Year’s celebrations you have planned!

Skies will turn mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling back into the mid 50s by midnight. It’ll be a cool start to 2020 first thing Wednesday morning with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. New Year’s Day will feature lots of sunshine with high temperatures eventually reaching the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

We’ll see a quick warm up during the second half of this week with high temperatures back in the low 80s by Friday afternoon. Our next cold front will arrive with high rain chances late Friday into the first part of Saturday.

A more significant batch of cool and dry air will follow this cold front for the end of the weekend and early next week.