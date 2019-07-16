STORM TEAM 8: Storms Diminish Tonight, A Few More Storms Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Any showers and storms will come to an end this Tuesday evening. Skies will clear out during the overnight period.

Expect a sunny start Wednesday with a light southeast wind. Temperatures will warm up quickly, reaching the low to mid 90s. Showers and strms will begin popping up after lunchtime along the sea breeze. Rain chances rise to 40% by the late afternoon.

Expect a similar forecast Thursday with some slightly lower rain chances for Friday and the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Barry is now a remnant low dropping rain over the Ohio River Valley. Elsewhere, no other tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

