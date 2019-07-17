Soggy and warm first half of July across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Has July been wet in your backyard? If so, you’re not alone. Soils across the west coast of Florida are plenty saturated after many areas have seen more than 2 inches above average so far for the month. Temperatures have also been running warmer than what we typically experience for the first half of the month.

Below is a break down of the recorded rainfall, recorded average temperature and the recorded warmest temperature for locations across the Tampa Bay area from July 1 through July 16.

Tampa International Airport

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal 6.86″ 3.09″ above Average Temp Above or Below Normal 83.8° 0.8° warmer Warmest Temp Date Occured 94° July 2nd & 14th

Sarasota – Bradenton

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal 7.68″ 3.45″ Above Average Temp Above or Below Normal 83.3° 1.3° warmer Warmest Temp Date Occurred 94° July 3rd

St. Petersburg – Clearwater

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal 8.13″ 3.44″ above Average Temp Above or Below Normal 82.8° 0.2° cooler Warmest Temp Date Occurred 94° July 5th

Brooksville

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal 7.17″ 2.69″ above Average Temp Above or Below Normal 82.9° 2.4° warmer Warmest Temp Date Occurred 97° July 4th

Lakeland Linder

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal 1.78″ 2.33″ below Average Temp Above or Below Normal 84.5° 1.5° warmer Warmest Temp Date Occurred 96° July 3rd & 6th

All locations except for Lakeland recorded more than 2 and a half inches on their wettest day of the month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the rest of the month will have a 40% chance of being wetter than normal as well as a 40% chance of being warmer than average.