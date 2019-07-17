Live Now
Soggy and warm first half of July across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Has July been wet in your backyard? If so, you’re not alone. Soils across the west coast of Florida are plenty saturated after many areas have seen more than 2 inches above average so far for the month. Temperatures have also been running warmer than what we typically experience for the first half of the month.

Below is a break down of the recorded rainfall, recorded average temperature and the recorded warmest temperature for locations across the Tampa Bay area from July 1 through July 16.

Tampa International Airport

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal
6.86″3.09″ above
Average Temp Above or Below Normal
83.8° 0.8° warmer
Warmest TempDate Occured
94°July 2nd & 14th

Sarasota – Bradenton

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal
7.68″3.45″ Above
Average Temp Above or Below Normal
83.3° 1.3° warmer
Warmest TempDate Occurred
94°July 3rd

St. Petersburg – Clearwater

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal
8.13″3.44″ above
Average Temp Above or Below Normal
82.8° 0.2° cooler
Warmest TempDate Occurred
94°July 5th

Brooksville

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal
7.17″2.69″ above
Average Temp Above or Below Normal
82.9° 2.4° warmer
Warmest TempDate Occurred
97°July 4th

Lakeland Linder

Recorded Rainfall Above or Below Normal
1.78″2.33″ below
Average Temp Above or Below Normal
84.5° 1.5° warmer
Warmest TempDate Occurred
96°July 3rd & 6th

All locations except for Lakeland recorded more than 2 and a half inches on their wettest day of the month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the rest of the month will have a 40% chance of being wetter than normal as well as a 40% chance of being warmer than average.

