Soggy and warm first half of July across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Has July been wet in your backyard? If so, you’re not alone. Soils across the west coast of Florida are plenty saturated after many areas have seen more than 2 inches above average so far for the month. Temperatures have also been running warmer than what we typically experience for the first half of the month.
Below is a break down of the recorded rainfall, recorded average temperature and the recorded warmest temperature for locations across the Tampa Bay area from July 1 through July 16.
Tampa International Airport
|Recorded Rainfall
|Above or Below Normal
|6.86″
|3.09″ above
|Average Temp
|Above or Below Normal
|83.8°
|0.8° warmer
|Warmest Temp
|Date Occured
|94°
|July 2nd & 14th
Sarasota – Bradenton
|Recorded Rainfall
|Above or Below Normal
|7.68″
|3.45″ Above
|Average Temp
|Above or Below Normal
|83.3°
|1.3° warmer
|Warmest Temp
|Date Occurred
|94°
|July 3rd
St. Petersburg – Clearwater
|Recorded Rainfall
|Above or Below Normal
|8.13″
|3.44″ above
|Average Temp
|Above or Below Normal
|82.8°
|0.2° cooler
|Warmest Temp
|Date Occurred
|94°
|July 5th
Brooksville
|Recorded Rainfall
|Above or Below Normal
|7.17″
|2.69″ above
|Average Temp
|Above or Below Normal
|82.9°
|2.4° warmer
|Warmest Temp
|Date Occurred
|97°
|July 4th
Lakeland Linder
|Recorded Rainfall
|Above or Below Normal
|1.78″
|2.33″ below
|Average Temp
|Above or Below Normal
|84.5°
|1.5° warmer
|Warmest Temp
|Date Occurred
|96°
|July 3rd & 6th
All locations except for Lakeland recorded more than 2 and a half inches on their wettest day of the month.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the rest of the month will have a 40% chance of being wetter than normal as well as a 40% chance of being warmer than average.