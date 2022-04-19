(NBC News) — A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Upstate New York.

Snow began falling early Tuesday morning in parts of the state.

Syracuse is expected to get up to two inches of snow, and as much as a foot could fall at higher elevations.

Officials say school delays are possible in hard-hit areas.

Power outages are expected as spring snow generally holds more moisture and can put excessive weight on utility lines.

However, weather experts say the snow is expected to melt quickly as temperatures are expected to run in the upper 40s and 50s for the next few days.