Sneezing, sniffling? Pollen season is in full bloom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The spring-like weather is creating spring-like allergies as plants begin to sprout and create pollen.

According to Pollen.com, on Thursday, the pollen count went into the High category, at 10.1. That’s up from 9.6 Wednesday, which was Medium-High.

The largest contributors to the pollen in Tampa Bay are oak, juniper and grasses.

The warm and dry days ahead allow more plants to grow and create more pollen. The forecast pollen count for Friday is also 10.1, but it increases to 11.3 Saturday and 11.5 Sunday.

With no rain in the forecast until middle to end of the next week, the pollen levels will remain high.