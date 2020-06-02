Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA (WFLA) — A slow-moving depression in the Gulf of Mexico formed into Tropical Storm Cristobal Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Cristobol currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory by the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving southwest at 3 MPH and is projected to approach Louisiana’s coast Sunday.

If the depression gains strength, it will be named Tropical Storm Cristobal and become the third name storm of the season.

A grand total of 1.5 days into Hurricane Season and we're already awfully close to having our third named storm of the season (#Cristobal).#TD3 looks better organized this morning in the Bay of Campeche and is now very close to tropical storm strength per the Hurricane Hunters. pic.twitter.com/SvMimmeY4h — Ian Oliver (@WFLAian) June 2, 2020

