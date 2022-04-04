TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect across multiple Tampa Bay area counties Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm warnings are in effect for northwestern Highlands County, northeastern Hardee County, and south-central Polk County until 8:30 p.m.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm was located near Wauchula moving northeast at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail can be expected in the region. NWS Said the wind and hail can cause damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building.

