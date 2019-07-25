SEE IT: Heavy rain hits Tampa Bay area, flooding some neighborhoods

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heavy rain hit the Tampa Bay area Thursday morning, leaving several neighborhoods underwater.

Local photographer Jay Knickerbocker captured an image of a man and his dog paddleboarding through floodwater in the Pavilion neighborhood. Knickerbocker says the photo was taken near Falkenburg Road and US-301.

8 On Your Side reporter Shannon Behnken was out in Ruskin Thursday morning and spotted flooding in the Mira Lago area.

While she was out, a county truck was seen driving through the flooded street.

Facebook user Tony Lee also sent us video of flooding in Brandon.

David Banghart in St. Petersburg spotted what appear to be walking catfish after the morning’s heavy rain. He took several photos of fish swimming in the gutters near 43rd Street and Benson Avenue in the Harshaw Neighborhood.

“The storm drains filled up with water likely allowing fish from nearby Leslee Lake to swim out onto the streets. These were headed back to the storm drains,” he told us via email.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission classifies the walking catfish as a non-native species of Florida. The FWC website states they can occasionally be found in road storm drainage systems, “from which they emerge during flooding events.”

As a reminder, the possession and transportation of live walking catfish is illegal without special state and federal permits.

Storm Team 8’s Amanda Holly tracked the rainfall totals throughout the area. As of 10:40 a.m., neighborhoods in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties saw anywhere from 0.5 inches to more than 4 inches.

If you have any weather pictures you’d like to submit to be used on-air, online and on social media, you can email them to online@wfla.com or send them to us on Facebook/Twitter.