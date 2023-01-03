TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss signing up for a race and how to properly train for it.

Leigh and Tampa running coach Maria Williams explain the different distances that you can run, and how long it may take to get ready for those races. Whether it’s a 5K, which is 3.1 miles or a marathon that’s 26.2 miles, being consistent in training will have you feeling strong at the start and finish lines.

Having a race on the calendar can help you stay motivated to run or exercise more often, even after the new year excitement has worn off. WFLA producer, Nick Santana decided to do just that. We will start checking in weekly with Nick to see how his training is going and let him ask questions that many people who start going out for longer runs or walks may have.

Be sure to also listen or watch past episodes to find out more tips to make running fun.