TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we focus on why and how to best utilize a track when running.

Many people head out on the sidewalks and trails to run, but there are times when a track can be helpful. When you’re working on getting faster, there are no intersections to cross or bumps in the road or trail to slow you down. Plus, the distance is always marked, so you don’t need to look at your smartwatch or guess how far you’ve gone. This can be quite helpful when you want to run sprints or intervals.

There are some unspoken etiquette rules to using a public track, Coach Maria gives us some of them, so we know what to expect before we start on the first track workout.

Coach Maria gives a running workout session to her clients as they get ready for a race. As part of Run for Fun, she will be offering a free weekly training plan for anyone in our Strava run group. Strava is a free app that tracks how far and how fast you run or walk. Join the WFLA Run for Fun group in that app to get these specific runs that will help you get ready for the BDR 5K race in Safety Harbor on January 20, 2024.