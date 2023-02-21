TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we discuss what to expect on race day. WFLA 5am Producer, Nick Santana has been training for his first 5K, and he’ll line up to run it this weekend.

Leigh and Coach Maria give him some tips for the final days of training and what to eat before the race. We also talk about a few unwritten etiquette rules during the race.

Joining us to help Nick get ready for the race and tell her story is KellyAnn Jenkins. She just returned from a whirlwind trip around the world. She took part in the World Marathon Challenge where she and 48 other runners ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 different continents. She tells us how it worked logistically, how she trained, and how she made it through the grueling week. She ran it all to raise money for her charity MS Happens.

