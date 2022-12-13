TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In today’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we’ll tell you what you should eat to keep your body fueled for your run.

First and foremost, it’s important to eat something before heading out on a run, even when you just wake up. Leigh and Tampa running coach Maria Williams will give you some examples of easy, everyday items you can eat before your run that will give you the energy you need.

They will even let you know if you can have that cup of coffee before you run.

Then, after the run, you’ll want to rebuild the muscles that were broken down during exercise. That requires both protein and carbohydrates.

Williams explains what to eat and how long to run if you are focusing on losing weight. The goal is to keep your body ready for tomorrow’s run, so you can stay consistent.