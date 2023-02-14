TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this special Valentine’s Day episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we take a humorous look at what runners love.

The only thing runners love more than running is talking about running, and the only thing they love more than talking about running is eating while talking about running. If you have a friend who runs races, just ask them about it. It’ll be hard to get them to stop talking.

Coach Maria and Leigh discuss other items that bring runners joy and why we love them so much. Things like well-earned PRs (personal records) and that delicious post-race beer rank high on what runners love.

Feel free to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann to help you find the joy and fun in running.