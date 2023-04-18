TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we focus on cross-training. That term can mean different things to different people, and it is often quite confusing for new runners.

Coach Maria and Leigh discuss what types of exercises constitute cross-training, and why those exercises are needed. Cross-training is meant to continue to increase your aerobic stamina while not overtraining the same muscles or breaking down your body too much.

Biking, swimming, and walking are good examples of cross-training for runners, but yoga and weight training are not considered cross-training exercises.

While we do need stretching and weight-bearing exercises to prevent injury, those types of movements do not improve endurance.

Don’t forget to check out all the previous episodes of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann in Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The more you know how to run properly, the more fun it’ll be. And when something is fun, you keep at it and help reach that healthier lifestyle.