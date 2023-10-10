TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In Tuesday’s episode of Run for Fun with Leigh Spann, we go behind the scenes of a race.

While plenty of runners line up at races around the world, each one of those races takes months and even years to coordinate. Local race coordinator Beth Shaw joins Leigh Spann and Coach Maria to discuss what goes into a race.

They chat about brainstorming to determine a race theme, how to coordinate with cities and municipalities, and why volunteers are so important to the success of a race.

The organizers must decide how long their race will be, where it will be held, how much it will cost to register, and if any of the money will go to charity. They’ll need to publicize the race and decide if there will be a limit to the number of participants who can run. Many decisions go into a race months before the runners even start training.

When runners and walkers realize the work the race coordinators put into making the day a great experience, it can make them appreciate the event even more.

Be sure to listen or watch previous episodes of Run for Fun for more ways to foster a healthy relationship with running, walking and exercise.